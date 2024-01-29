XYO (XYO) 1-Day Volume Tops $802,139.40

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $70.62 million and $802,139.40 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00017289 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,240.16 or 0.99975461 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011314 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00198676 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00524771 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $780,483.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

