Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $129.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

