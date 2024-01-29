Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $121.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

