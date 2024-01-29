Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,056 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 4,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Workday by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.33. The stock had a trading volume of 80,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.29. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.29 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

