Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 3,590 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 301,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,643. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

