Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in PPL by 14.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in PPL by 14.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 655,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 81,717 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 70,654 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 165,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,541. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

