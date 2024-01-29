Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.3 %

BTI traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $30.05. 1,023,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.