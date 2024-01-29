Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,993,000 after acquiring an additional 239,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 6,368.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 993.8% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 279.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 664,961 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.79. 177,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,975. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

