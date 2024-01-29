ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.66

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 559770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

