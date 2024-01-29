ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.