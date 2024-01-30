207,648 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 207,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Affirm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 55,568 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Affirm by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last three months. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFRM opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

