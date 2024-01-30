23,669 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

