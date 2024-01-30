25,721 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,721 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 153,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 28.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.20. 861,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.62 and its 200-day moving average is $262.59. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

