2U (TWOU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWOU opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. 2U has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

