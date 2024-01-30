33,236 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.97. The stock had a trading volume of 576,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $164.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.04.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

