44,551 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coupang by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 111.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.