527 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 761,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $459.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.94. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $472.10.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

