6,241 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 430,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.44. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

