7,822 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,849,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after purchasing an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

HLT stock opened at $193.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.85. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $193.19.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

