A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.0 %

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

NYSE AOS opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.