A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Shares Gap Down to $81.33

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.33, but opened at $78.76. A. O. Smith shares last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 152,699 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

