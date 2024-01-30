A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.150 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

