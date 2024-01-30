AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Increased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.52. 1,806,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,927. The company has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

