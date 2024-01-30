Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ASIT opened at GBX 74.91 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.29. The stock has a market cap of £142.52 million and a P/E ratio of 793.33. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.60 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.
