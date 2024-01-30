Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:ASIT opened at GBX 74.91 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.29. The stock has a market cap of £142.52 million and a P/E ratio of 793.33. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.60 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

Get Aberforth Split Level Income Trust alerts:

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.