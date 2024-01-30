ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

ABM opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

