abrdn plc Acquires 7,476 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

abrdn plc grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $40,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,706,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.