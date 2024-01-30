abrdn plc Sells 51,834 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51,834 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.45% of Insulet worth $50,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Insulet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Insulet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in Insulet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.66. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

