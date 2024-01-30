Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $404.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,672,094. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $406.36.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

