Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 973 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,150.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.26. 3,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,859. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

