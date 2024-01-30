Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.46. 612,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,714. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $304.90. The company has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

