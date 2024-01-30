Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 118,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $174.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.