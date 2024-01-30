Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.68. 44,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,248. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

