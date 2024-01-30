Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $104,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

