Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 343,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PEP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 998,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,606. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

