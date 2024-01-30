Accredited Investors Inc. Has $37.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16,779.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.52. The company had a trading volume of 376,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $151.66.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.