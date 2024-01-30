Accredited Investors Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $72.86. 377,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

