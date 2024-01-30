Accredited Investors Inc. Has $44.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.44. 10,240,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,651,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.