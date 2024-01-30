Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $194.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,446,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,547,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.