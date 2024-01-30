Accredited Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 100,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,596. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

