Accredited Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 2.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Roblox worth $39,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $81,174,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.