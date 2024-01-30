Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $87,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. 3,106,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,860,060. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

