Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

IWP stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,161. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

