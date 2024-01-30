Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.09. 486,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.78. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

