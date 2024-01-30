Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.76. The stock had a trading volume of 297,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,522. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $318.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

