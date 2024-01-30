Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Fastenal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

