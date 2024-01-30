Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

