Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.