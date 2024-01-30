Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.