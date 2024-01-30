Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,090 Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

