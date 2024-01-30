Addison Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $116.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

